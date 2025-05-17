Sculptor Capital LP Sells 148,000 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the period. Maplebear makes up about 1.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.73% of Maplebear worth $78,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Maplebear by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CART. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

