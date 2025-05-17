Scientech Research LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

