GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20,385.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in GE Aerospace by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,837,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,130,000 after purchasing an additional 309,651 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $231.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $232.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.