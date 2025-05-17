Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $42.70 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.