9,195 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

