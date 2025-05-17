Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,371 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

