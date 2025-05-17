PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $113.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

