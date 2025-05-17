Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases Shares of 17,000 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

