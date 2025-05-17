Promising Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – May 14th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop or manufacture products and materials at the nanoscale (typically under 100 nanometers). These firms work on applications ranging from advanced electronics and materials to targeted drug delivery and diagnostics. Investors buy nanotechnology stocks to gain exposure to what many consider a high-growth sector driven by innovations in precision engineering, medicine and materials science. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $228.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.77. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,239. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $340.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,544. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

See Also