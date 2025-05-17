19,502 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,138 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.29 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.88.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

