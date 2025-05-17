Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 991 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $251.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.98. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,006.00 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $253.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

