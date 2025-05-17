Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 991 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on May 17th, 2025

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $251.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.98. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,006.00 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $253.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.