Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,551 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $422,141. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

