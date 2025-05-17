Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – May 14th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and SPS Commerce are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services online. They allow investors to benefit from the growth and performance of internet-based retail and digital marketplace businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.03. 16,649,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,760,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,481,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. GameStop has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.62 and a beta of -0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.78. 1,915,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,074.74. The company had a trading volume of 93,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $995.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,065.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,973. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE RRX traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 302,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $150.87. 205,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

