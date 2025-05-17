Industrial Stocks To Research – May 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, First Solar, Capital One Financial, Vertiv, and Texas Instruments are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture machinery, equipment, and supplies for sectors such as construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, and infrastructure. These firms include heavy-equipment builders, electrical-component producers, and industrial conglomerates. Because their revenues depend heavily on capital spending and economic cycles, industrial stocks tend to fluctuate with changes in GDP growth and business investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.90. 84,790,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,553,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,068,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,199,664. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.26. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. 13,473,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,351,435. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.51. 4,890,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,968. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.56. 3,360,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,158. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. 5,239,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.59. 3,036,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average of $184.84. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

