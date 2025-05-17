Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $875,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $166.63 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

