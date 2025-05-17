Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $1.37 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Sempra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

Sempra Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 700 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,823.35. This trade represents a 8.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

