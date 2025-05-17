Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,958 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.19% of Workday worth $127,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Workday by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.62.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $273.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

