Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.38 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $90,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,379.86. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $174,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,937,295.29. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,555. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $190.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.63 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

