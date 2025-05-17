Scientech Research LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 440.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Entegris makes up 0.4% of Scientech Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

