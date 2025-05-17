iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15,412.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $365,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1466 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

