Shay Capital LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,273,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,760 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 871,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 409,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.66.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
