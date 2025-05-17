Sapience Investments LLC Sells 16,639 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,556,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $80,457,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,412,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,880,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 985,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 364,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

