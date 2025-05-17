31,197 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

