Sapience Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Sapience Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

