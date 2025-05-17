18,028 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 0.9% of Scientech Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

