Sapience Investments LLC Buys Shares of 21,540 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.