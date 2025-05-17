Scientech Research LLC Buys 2,386 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Scientech Research LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 193.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.7% of Scientech Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $594.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.50 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

