Sandia Investment Management LP Has $374,000 Stock Position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Sandia Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in UL Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,950. The trade was a 17.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $712,064 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UL Solutions Trading Up 2.3%

ULS stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.