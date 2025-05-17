Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $423,000 in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Vera Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

