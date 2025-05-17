1,919,455 Shares in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Purchased by Sanofi

Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,919,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. LAVA Therapeutics accounts for 1.0% of Sanofi’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sanofi owned approximately 7.30% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.46. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

