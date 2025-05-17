iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,052 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,243.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

