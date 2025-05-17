Select Equity Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,867 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 2.37% of Mohawk Industries worth $178,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $108.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.