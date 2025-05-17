iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

GOVT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

