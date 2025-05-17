Sender Co & Partners Inc. Buys 4,230 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 353,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after buying an additional 168,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after buying an additional 144,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.