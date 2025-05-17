Sentinus LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $59.20 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.