Sentinus LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,306,000 after acquiring an additional 313,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
