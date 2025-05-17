Sentinus LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,306,000 after acquiring an additional 313,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.