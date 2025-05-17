Sentinus LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sentinus LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $130.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
