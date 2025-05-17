Sender Co & Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

