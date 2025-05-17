Sentinus LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1,054.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

