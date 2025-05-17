Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Sold by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 169.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 298,085 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sotera Health by 4,094.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 186,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sotera Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

