Sapience Investments LLC Sells 14,140 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of First Hawaiian worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of FHB opened at $24.59 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

