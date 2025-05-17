Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises about 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.57% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $79.16 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.