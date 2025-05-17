250,008 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of RealReal by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $786,027.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,673.10. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of REAL opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $619.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.61.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.