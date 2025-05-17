Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $231,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $6,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $55.83 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

