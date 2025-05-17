Sandia Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Sandia Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after buying an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 2,244,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,011,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZETA opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

