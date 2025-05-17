Sandia Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,834,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 313,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.11. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

