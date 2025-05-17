Studio Investment Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Hershey Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of HSY opened at $158.49 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.