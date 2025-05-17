Sandia Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Sandia Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in PACS Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after buying an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 878,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after purchasing an additional 237,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 66,972.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

