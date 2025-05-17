Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Decreased by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 761,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.20.
Nordson Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $205.35 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $272.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average is $215.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.
Nordson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.
Nordson Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
