Sapience Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,344 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This represents a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

